KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley witnessed the detection of over three hundred coronavirus infections on a single day, for the first time, on Wednesday.

As many as 301 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley, as per the Ministry of Health and Population.

Of the newly detected cases, 230 infections were reported in Kathmandu alone.

Meanwhile, 47 cases were detected in Lalitpur district and 24 in Bhaktapur in the last 24 hours.

Kathmandu still remains the district with most number of active Covid-19 cases in the country.

Owing to a steady increase in number of reported cases in the valley, the district administration authorities of the three districts have decided to extend the week-long curfew. The initial prohibitory order, the term of which was due to end this week, has been extended further by seven days, until September 2.

On Wednesday, as many as 885 fresh infections were reported from all across the country, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally closer to the 35k mark.

Likewise eleven fatalities, also the highest reported numbers on a single day, were registered today.

