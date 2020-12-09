Pandemic underlines need for collaboration among SAARC member states, says PM

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 8
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended warm greetings and best wishes to all the people and member states of the SAARC on the occasion of the 36th Charter Day of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.
In his message today, PM Oli said the SAARC Charter characterised South Asia’s shared vision, collective resolve and mutual pursuit in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region through eradication of poverty, accelerated economic growth and advancement in socio-cultural development. He also said that SAARC had achieved several important milestones as a common forum for promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the region in its journey of thirty-six years.
PM Oli said, “As we commemorate the Charter Day, the Covid-19 pandemic has presented an unprecedented challenge affecting not only health and economy but also social life and livelihoods in the region and beyond. The situation underlines the importance of more concerted efforts, collaboration and cooperation among the member states of SAARC to collectively emerge from the pandemic.”
The prime minister stated that time had come to move forward with concrete action in the ground with needed political will and commitment. “Giving fresh impetus to the stalled SAARC process, including through the early convening of the Summit can rekindle hope among our people and provide ground to move forward,” he added. He wished that the special day would inspire all of us to foster mutual trust, understanding and cooperation as well as to deepen regional integration for peace and prosperity.
At the first SAARC Summit in Dhaka, the heads of state or government of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka adopted the SAARC Charter on 8 December 1985, reaffirming their resolve to promote regional collaboration under the auspices of the association. Afghanistan became the eighth member of SAARC in April 2007.
SAARC was formed primarily to promote welfare of the people of South Asia and improve their quality of life.
A version of this article appears in print on December 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
NEPALGUNJ, DECEMBER 7 Local farmers could not get chemical fertilisers to prepare their land for sowing seasonal crops in Bardiya. The shortage of fertiliser has hit local farmers hard in Banke and Bardiya districts. Farmers of these districts buy chemical fertilisers that are brought from Read More...
There is a need to empower the disadvantaged local communities to involve them in the tourism business. Studies indicate that most of the businesses are owned by outsiders, and the locals are getting only some low-income jobs. This can be improved by empowering the local communities through developm Read More...
SARLAHI, DECEMBER 7 People in the district are facing hardship as the Nepal-India border continues to be sealed off for about nine months now. Economic, social and cultural activities have been affected in the border areas here as people are not allowed to cross the border. People living in Read More...
The govt needs to hold intensive talks with India to obtain other air routes to make GBIA and PRIA commercially viable Were it not for the 2015 massive earthquake and subsequent border blockade for more than six months, the much-touted Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) in Bhairahawa would Read More...
There is no room for adopting any self-styled democracy by replacing the theory of Abraham Lincoln’s democracy. In today’s world, we hear from some rulers that development is more important than democracy. As if the so-called development is unimpeded and not subject to any retardation; and as Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 7 The government has issued a notice recommending legal action against two Non-government Organisations. The notice has to do with scrapping all government deals reached earlier with them after they published a report of the High-Level National Education Commission. The gov Read More...
BAJURA, DECEMBER 7 Bajura District Administration has shut a crusher plant operating illegally near the Bahulikhola in Badimalika Municipality. Earlier, this daily had carried a news report about a crusher plant operating near the river without permission. According Chief District Offic Read More...
SINDHULI, DECEMBER 7 Chhattramaya Magar of ward 13, Kamalamai Rural Municipality, Sindhuli, is believed to be over 100 years old. But she lacks citizenship certificate to validate her age. She is also bereft of state facilities due to lack of the document. “The financial situation of my g Read More...