Pashupati master plan to get final shape

KATHMANDU: The Pashupati Area Development Trust is giving final shape to the Pashupati area master-plan after incorporating the comments and feedback of the local residents and stakeholders.

Accordingly, the technical committee led by Dr Chandra Mani Adhikari met for the first time to begin its work as per its scope, said PADT member-secretary Dr Pradeep Dhakal. The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has constituted a seven-member technical team led by economist Dr Adhikari to give final shape to the master plan.

The committee will now hold interaction and discussion with the stakeholders and locals with due attention to the archaeological, historical, religious and cultural dimension of the Pashupati area, said Dr Dhakal who serves as the member secretary of the committee.

The technical committee has been given three months to complete its work.

