Physical Infrastructure Minister Basanta Nembang too contracts Covid-19

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basanta Kumar Nembang is the latest cabinet member to test positive for coronavirus infection.

The minister announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

“I request all those who came into my contact in the last few days to take care of their health,” Minister Nembang wrote on Twitter.

Prior to the transport minister, Education, Science and Technology Minister Giriraj Mani Pokhrel, and Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai had contracted the disease.

आजको PCR परीक्षण रिपोर्टमा

म मा पनि कोरोना- पोजिटिभ

देखियो। यस बीच मसंग सम्पर्कमा आउनु भएका सबै महानुभवहरुले आफ़्नो स्वास्थ्यको ख्याल गर्नुहुन आग़्रह गर्दछु। — Basanta Kumar Nembang (@nembang_basanta) October 19, 2020

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook