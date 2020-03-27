Plan afoot to supply daily goods at Kathmanduites’ doorstep

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 26

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to mobilise food stores for supplying daily essentials to the denizens of Kathmandu valley at their doorstep as millions of people are confined to their homes due to the lockdown imposed by the government.

The denizens, who are under COVID-19 lockdown, have been facing short supply of goods, with the closure of most of the shops selling essentials. According to the MoHA, delivery vans will be deployed to supply essential goods.

“All food stores and dealers in the valley will make arrangements to supply consumer goods in delivery vans. They can rent vehicles for the purpose. The concerned district administration offices will issue passes for delivery vans,” stated a press release issued by the MoHA after a meeting of stakeholder ministries presided over by Home Secretary Maheshwor Neupane today.

Metropolitan Police Office has been assigned to make necessary security arrangements for smooth operation of food stores, collect order from consumers and distribute essential goods.

The dealers will soon provide toll-free number or a contact number to take orders. They can also receive order online to deliver essentials.

The MoHA, however, has not categorically listed the items it will supply to the consumers. All metropolitan cities, municipalities and ward offices will facilitate the easy supply of goods. Food stores of other districts will also act accordingly in coordination with the concerned district administration offices, police offices and local governments.

A version of this article appears in print on March 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook