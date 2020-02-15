Plane leaves for Wuhan to bring Nepalis home

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The airplane, which will bring Nepali students home from Hubei Province of China, has taken off.

Government has sent a chartered Nepal Airlines plane to Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, to evacuate Nepali students who have been stranded there since the outbreak as the city has been under a lockdown to prevent the spread of infection.

The aircraft is scheduled to land at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 9:00 pm (China time). Three pilots, six crew members, an engineer, a loadmaster and a health team comprising a doctor, nurses and paramedics from Nepal Army will be flying to Wuhan.

A total of 185 Nepalis will reach Kathmandu on Sunday, according to the Nepali Embassy in China. They will land at Tribhuvan International Airport at 2:15 am on Sunday.

