PM calls cabinet meeting on the same time as pre-scheduled Secretariat meet

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for a meeting of the Council of Ministers this afternoon at 1:00 pm.
The Secretariat meeting of the party held on November 13 too had decided for the same date and time to hold the next meeting.
The Prime Minister and the Secretariat members close to him had been asking to postpone the meeting while the Dahal-Nepal faction has been pressuring to conduct the meeting on the slated date.
President Bidya Devi Bhandari has been actively involved in the ‘business’ of the ruling party as the rift between two factions has hit a new high. She separately met with two co-chairs of the party on Tuesday.
Likewise, Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi too has intensified political meetings, like in May, amid rising tensions in the NCP.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 502 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 211,475. Likewise, 2,878 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the la Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,247. 502 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 211,475. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been r Read More...
BARA: A woman died and five others sustained injuries after the four-wheeler vehicle they were travelling on hit an electric pylon by the roadside in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-24 of Bara district today. Police identified the deceased as Sukhi Dhami of Jitpur in Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United States has hosted more than 1 million international students for the fifth consecutive year, according to the 2020 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange. The report, covering the 2019 – 2020 US academic year, was released by the Institute of International Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 339 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Of the total infections, 146 are females and 193 are males. In the last 24 hours, 289 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur repor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,617,023 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
MUMBAI: India are capable of repeating their heroics from their successful 2018-19 test tour in Australia even though the hosts are stronger this time with the return of batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, India's Cheteshwar Pujara has said. Both Warner and Smith were unavailable for Australia Read More...
LONDON: More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...