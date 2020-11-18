PM calls cabinet meeting on the same time as pre-scheduled Secretariat meet

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for a meeting of the Council of Ministers this afternoon at 1:00 pm.

The Secretariat meeting of the party held on November 13 too had decided for the same date and time to hold the next meeting.

The Prime Minister and the Secretariat members close to him had been asking to postpone the meeting while the Dahal-Nepal faction has been pressuring to conduct the meeting on the slated date.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has been actively involved in the ‘business’ of the ruling party as the rift between two factions has hit a new high. She separately met with two co-chairs of the party on Tuesday.

Likewise, Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi too has intensified political meetings, like in May, amid rising tensions in the NCP.

