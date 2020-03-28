PM Oli discharged, health normal

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 27

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who was admitted to Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital last night after he complained of rapid heartbeat, was discharged from the hospital this evening.

Arun Sayami, senior cardiologist at the centre, said, “His rapid heartbeat has settled now. Since he has been taking several medicines, this is normal.”

“His health is normal. We have already discharged him,” said Uttam Krishna Shrestha, executive director, Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre.

The PM has been recuperating from his second kidney transplantation. The doctors involved in his treatment said Oli still had risked contracting infection.

“We have limited his contacts and have not allowed him to come out of his residence to prevent him from both infection and COVID-19,” said Sayami.

