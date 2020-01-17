PM Oli holds meeting with Dahal, Deuba

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister and Chairperson of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli today held a meeting with NCP Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the main opposition Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, at former’s official residence in Baluwatar.

According to said PM Oli’s press advisor Surya Thapa, the meeting of the three leaders focused on current political issues and forging a consensus to select office-bearers of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP).

