PM seeks President Bhandari’s counsel, yet again, ahead of crucial meetings

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has visited President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday morning ahead of the ruling party’s secretariat meeting and the cabinet meeting scheduled for the afternoon.

The cabinet meeting that was earlier called coinciding with the NCP (NCP)’s secretariat meeting was later postponed by an hour.

Time and again, as reports of fissures within the ruling party surface, the president is seen to be ‘mediating’, taking active interest in resolving matters between the factions.

The president had held separate discussions with both the co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Tuesday too.

