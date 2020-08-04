PM visits under-construction museum at his private residence

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











Bhaktapur, August 3

Prime Minister and Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli today visited his private residence at Balkot and met with people from different walks of life.

This is the third time the prime minister has visited his private residence after being elected the prime minister some two-and-a-half years ago.

The PM and his spouse Radhika Shakya also visited an under-construction museum at his residence.

Photographs, books, crucial documents and other things related to the PM will be kept in the museum, which will be under a trust.

On the occasion, Oli said that he would return to this house only after two-and-a-half years completing the five-year tenure of premiership. Former ministers Gokul Baskota and Mahesh Basnet, among others, also accompanied the PM.

As shared by Basnet, who is also a lawmaker from Bhaktapur, the PM said that it was necessary to reach consensus on the intra-party disputes at the earliest.

Likewise, PM Oli took stock of the security situation in Bhaktapur district by meeting Chief District Officer Hum Kala Pandey and district-level chiefs of the security bodies.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook