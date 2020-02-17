Police arrest 57 persons involved in criminal activities

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 16

Police have arrested 57 people from various parts of Kathmandu district for their involvement in criminal activities. They were arrested last night as part of crime control campaign launched by the Metropolitan Police Circle, Maharajgunj.

The arrestees, including 40 men, 16 women and a third gender, were found to have been involved in criminal activities ranging from flesh trade, rape and robbery, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Bishworaj Pokharel. The arrestees include owner of Shivapuri Guest House, Binod Bhattarai, owner of Mustang Guest House, Narendra Pomu, owner of Baglung Hotel, Som Bahadur Tamang, alleged pimps Bishnu Thapa, Ashok Pomu, Kamal Kalakheti and alleged rapist Shan Kaji Darji.

Investigation into the arrestees was under way, said DIG Pokharel, adding that since the campaign was launched five months ago, around 1,000 people have faced action for their involvement in illegal activities. A police team also destroyed 100 litres of homemade liquor seized from various bars and restaurants in Gongabu Bus Park area.

A version of this article appears in print on February 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook