Prez Bhandari authenticates two ordinances

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today authenticated two ordinances recommended by the Council of Ministers.

The president has, in accordance with Article 113 (2) of the Constitution, endorsed ‘Constitutional Council (function, duties, rights and procedure) first amendment, Ordinance, 2077’ and the ‘Political Party (second amendment) Ordinance, 2077’, according to a press statement issued by the Office of the President.

The two ordinances were introduced as per the Article (114) (1) of the constitution, the statement reads.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held today passed an ordinance that would allow amendment to the provision of splitting a political party.

The Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar took a decision to ease the process for a political party to split by attaining a 40 percent majority in either parliamentary party or the central committee, confirmed a member of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.