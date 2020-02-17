Prime Minister inaugurates project to install underground power cables

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today inaugurated the underground power cables installation project in Kathmandu valley.

At the inauguration programme, Prime Minister Oli said, the installation of underground electricity, telephone and internet cables would make the city look neat, adding that stray wires would be removed. He further claimed that a new chapter of development had begun and that the project would be expanded to other cities as well.

The project is being carried out at the direction of Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation and under the initiation of Nepal Electricity Authority.

Under the first phase, the underground installation will be carried out in Maharajgunj and Ratnapark areas, from where the project will gradually expand.

Haphazard placement of electricity and other cables has not just given the valley a mismanaged appearance but has also compromised the safety of its residents. The government’s initiative of placing wires underground would undoubtedly address these issues.

However, with the beginning of the project, it can also be expected that the roads would be dug again, creating more dust, potholes, and hurdles in public movement. Had such development works taken place with prior planning and consideration, public would have to face less disadvantages.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook