Public school gets modern building

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 3

A new building of Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School was jointly inaugurated via video-conferencing yesterday by representatives of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee and local representatives, including students and faculty of the school.

The building was constructed with the Government of India’s financial assistance of Rs 25.83 million, under Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation.

Located in Devchuli-7 of Nawalpur, the school was established in 1969.

The school building construction project implemented by the DCC, Nawalparasi, has three floors and includes 16 classrooms and labs. It also includes an administration room, a staff room, a meeting hall, a canteen, a medical room and sanitation facilities.

According to a press release issued by the embassy, the new school building is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the sector of education.

The building project complements the efforts of the Government of Nepal to improve physical infrastructure for learning, particularly in public schools, read the release.

