Public vehicles violating safety rules

KATHMANDU, JULY 22
Despite the government directive to ply vehicles carrying passengers comprising only half of their actual seating capacity, many public vehicles plying the roads on the outskirts of Kathmandu valley are violating the rule.
The Department of Transport Management had asked public vehicles to carry passengers in such a way that they occupy only half of the seating capacity on July 22.
A day after the lockdown was lifted, a public vehicle (Ba 3 Kha 623) plying on he Sundarijal-Ratnapark route was found carrying more passengers more than its seating capacity, according to Surendra Shrestha, a passenger in the same vehicle. However, vehicles plying the Ring Road are following the rules.
Failure of traffic police to monitor public vehicles has made matters worse. When asked, Bamdev Gautam, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, Ramshahpath, admitted negligence on the part of traffic cops in the matter.
He attributed it to lack of human resources.
Only limited number of workforce was on duty at Tokha and Budhanilkantha.
Much of the human resources have been used at the centre. From today, a mobile team has been deployed to areas such as Sankhu, Gokarna and Bhaisepati to check public vehicles. Those flouting the rules will face action, said the Division.
Yesterday, 28 public vehicles and 277 private ones had faced action for violating the rules, said Spokesperson Gautam.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the “nasty horrible’” coronavirus will get worse in the US before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts with governors to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives in just five Read More...
OAKLAND: Facebook has started adding informational labels to all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the US, as it said it would do. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it. This week, the social network applied labels to posts by Presid Read More...
CAIRO: Qatar on Wednesday relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the novel coronavirus, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1. The government communications office (GCO Read More...
DUBLIN: The Irish government on Tuesday said it was planning to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from a “green list” of 15 European countries. Arrivals into Ireland from Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, G Read More...
Kathmandu, July 21 Nepal’s authorities must immediately halt forced eviction of the Chepang people from their settlements and ensure that those responsible for the destruction of 10 homes are held accountable, Amnesty International said today. “On 18 July 2020, the authorities at Chitwan N Read More...
Rautahat, July 21 Incessant rainfall in the hilly region, Chure area and the Tarai for the past few days has submerged most parts of Rautahat district. Rainwater has inundated Rautahat headquarters Gaur while the embankment constructed by India has inundated Banjaraha village of Ishnath Munici Read More...
Kavre, July 21 Authorities in Sindhupalchowk, Kavre and Ramechhap have asked people residing on the banks of the Bhotekoshi and Sunkoshi rivers to remain on high alert due to the threat of a lake burst at the source of the Bhotekoshi River in Tibet. Citing that incessant rainfall and the incre Read More...