KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 11
The Standing Committee of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today passed the agenda prepared jointly by the two co-chairpersons of the party — KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — and decided to give Dahal executive powers to run the party.
A meeting of the Standing Committee held here today decided that the party would not interfere in Oli’s day to day work as PM, but on key governance policies and issues of national importance, Oli would have to follow the party’s guidelines, according to party Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha.
After the meeting, Shrestha told mediapersons that two co-chairpersons’ proposals were passed by the committee incorporating written suggestions submitted by Standing Committee members. He said the party body also decided to correct the mistakes made in the past when party’s rules and norms were flouted.
Standing Committee members had accused Oli of taking unilateral decisions ignoring the party’s decisions and rules.
Shrestha said the Standing Committee also decided that the government would discuss theoretical aspects of government bills in NCP Secretariat, Standing Committee or Central Committee.
The party body decided to hold NCP General Convention in Kathmandu from April 7 to 12 and its Central Committee meeting from October 31 to November 2.
The Standing Committee urged the government to resolve boundary disputes with India through dialogue and diplomacy.
It termed the government’s efforts to control COVID-19 positive and decided that the government would move ahead unitedly to stem the threat of the pandemic.
The ruling party decided to amend and revise the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement signed between Nepal and the United States of America. Shrestha said the party would take into account the suggestions put forth by Jhalanath Khanal-led task force while revising the MCC agreement.
He said a decision regarding the MCC pact would be taken soon.
According to Shrestha, Oli told the Standing Committee today that national and foreign forces were trying to split the party and the Standing Committee had negated their bid by giving the message of unity.
Dahal told the meeting that the Standing Committee’s decision had strengthened the party organisation.
The Standing Committee meeting was held at the PM’s official residence in Baluwatar and unlike the past meetings where Oli’s chair used to be placed at the centre, today Dahal’s chair was placed at the centre. Senior leaders Jhalanath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bamdev Gautam sat in the same row where Oli and Dahal were seated.
