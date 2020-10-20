Quarantines, isolation centres in Kathmandu to be upgraded

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 19

Making public the Cabinet decisions, Minister of Information and Communications Parbat Gurung said decisions were taken to upgrade quarantine centres which are not in use currently in Kathmandu into isolations centres.

Keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the valley the Cabinet also decided to upgrade the isolation centres to treat COVID-19 patients.

Speaking at a press meet, Gurung said, “The numbers of symptomatic coronavirus patients is on the rise in Kathmandu valley. Therefore the Cabinet has decided to upgrade quarantines and isolation centres to treat and prevent coronavirus transmission.

This will be done in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Population.” The number of people in need of intensive care and ventilator has been rising drastically in the last few weeks in the valley and there has been acute shortage of beds for treatment of seriously ill patients.

Decisions have been taken to upgrade coronavirus dedicated hospitals. As per the Cabinet decision, 2,000 high definition units will be made available in coronavirus dedicated hospitals while 200 HDUs will be made available in hospitals in each Province across the country within 15 days. “If the beds are still not adequate then provision of beds should be made in coordination with private and community hospitals,” he added.

The Cabinet has also decided on the operation of transportation in coronavirus-affected regions. Transportation services will be regulated and monitored in districts with more than 200 active cases of infection. The meeting also suggested halting services in districts and areas with more than 500 active cases of coronavirus infection. Passes should not be distributed from the District Offices for vehicles that have to reach their destinations from any area where restriction has been imposed.

“The authority for imposing restrictions in areas with high number of coronavirus infections has been given to the respective chief district officers,” Gurung said.

The Cabinet also decided to run the electric crematorium in Pashupari Aryaghat 24×7.

Necessary human resources will be managed by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

Also for surveillance and management coronavirus patients in home isolation, the local levels will manage health workers.

