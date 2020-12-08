Reconstruction of Rato Machchhindranath Temple in limbo

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The reconstruction process of quake-damaged Rato Machchhindranath temple at Bungamati of Lalitpur district has been impeded due to lack of timber to rebuild the temple to the God of Rain and Harvest.

According to Rato Machchhindranath Temple Consumer Committee Chairperson Amir Shakya, reconstruction process has already achieved 70 per cent physical progress.

Shakya explained that one-storey has been built for the Temples so far. He shared that four types of timber in various shapes and sizes are needed to rebuild the Temple that was damaged in the Gorkha Earthquake on August 25, 2015.

“We found out that various 33 types of bricks of archeological importance used in the Temple. We need to arrange such types of timber and bricks to rebuild the Temple in its original style.”

A team comprising House of Representatives member Pampha Bhusal had inspected the reconstruction process and had held meeting with the concerned authorities regarding reconstruction.

The Rato Machchhindranath chariot procession is a huge festival in Lalitpur among both Hindus and Buddhists.

