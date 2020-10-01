Record-high 943 infections reported in Kathmandu Valley on Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection. As many as 943 cases were detected in the valley in the last 24 hours.

The previous highest daily surge was reported on Tuesday with 934 infections. Over 900 cases were reported on Wednesday too.

A massive increase of 817 new cases was recorded in the capital alone. This is, again, the highest daily surge registered in the valley yet. Meanwhile 58 new cases were found in Bhaktapur and 68 in Lalitpur.

Kathmandu still leads as the district with the highest number of live cases with over 9000 active infections have been reported here. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has 1000+ live infections while the number of same in Lalitpur is 1100+.

Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari, Siraha and Rupandehi are the districts that over 500 active cases.

On the contrary, four districts — Mustang, Manang, Dolpa and Mugu — have zero active infections.

Meanwhile, eleven additional fatalities were reported today with which the country’s death toll has advanced to 509.

