Rights body sticks to its decision

KATHMANDU: The National Human Rights Commission refused to review its decision regarding the alleged extra-judicial killing of Sarlahi in-charge of Netra Bikram Chand-led Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Kumar Paudel.

The NHRC had concluded on October 21 that police unnecessarily used force to kill Paudel after taking him in custody. It had asked the government to take action against officials involved in the killing. Paudel was killed in Lalbandi, Sarlahi, in police action on 20 June 2019. Police had fired nine shots at Paudel.

Although police claimed that Paudel was killed in an encounter and they had to open fire in self-defence, the NHRC said its investigation found no evidence to support the police claim. The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers had requested the NHRC to review its decisions relating to Paudel. The NHRC said there was no fact, basis or reason for reviewing its decision.

