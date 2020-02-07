Rs 508 million spent on medical services reimbursed

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 6

A recent meeting of the Disadvantaged Citizens Medical Treatment Management Committee presided over by the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Population, Khagaraj Adhikari decided to reimburse approximately Rs 508 million to various hospitals for providing medical services to beneficiaries, in accordance with the existing law.

According to the MoHP, the decision was made on February 2 as per the request of disbursement recommendation subcommittee headed by director general at the Department of Health Services, on the basis of details of beneficiaries received from Nursing and Social Security Division.

A copy of the decision circulated by the MoHP today said amount reimbursed to the government and private hospitals covered the period of first six months of the current fiscal. As many as 10,815 persons will benefit from the medical grant.

A directive endorsed by the government last year envisaged separate fund under the MoHP to provide financial assistance to needy citizens for their medical care.

Any beneficiary is entitled to grant amount of up to Rs 400,000 for the treatment of prescribed diseases within Nepal on the recommendation of a three-member committee led by the chief of the local level concerned.

A citizen suffering from cardiovascular disease, cancer, parkinson’s disease, alzheimer’s disease, spinal injury, head injury, renal ailment and sickle cell anemia may submit an application, accompanied by a recommendation of the local level, to the NSSD. Upon receipt of an application, NSSD makes recommendation to a government hospital for providing necessary treatment to the patient.

Each hospital designated by the government has established a separate focal point for effective arrangement of medical services to be provided to disadvantaged citizens. According to the directive, at least 1.5 per cent of total annual budget of the DoHS shall be appropriated for the programme.

The directive has listed 80 hospitals or health institutions for the treatment of the disadvantaged citizens.

A person diagnosed with renal disease will get up to Rs 400,000 and those suffering from other prescribed diseases will get up to Rs 100,000, depending on the case. The amount is reimbursed to the hospitals for providing medical services for the beneficiaries.

