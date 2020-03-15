SAARC countries to hold video conference today evening

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 14

Governments of SAARC countries will discuss ways to contain coronavirus via video conference at 5:15 pm tomorrow as suggested by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is recuperating from second kidney transplant, will represent the country in the video conference, said his Foreign Policy Adviseor Rajan Bhattarai.

Indian PM Modi had proposed yesterday that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Modi’s offer was lauded by other leaders of the region, including PM Oli. Bhattarai said a team was preparing the agenda to be raised by Prime Minister Oli during the video conference tomorrow.

The video conference will provide an opportunity for SAARC countries to discuss ways to tackle coronavirus pandemic and to formulate a common strategy to common health problems, Bhattarai said.

Indian PM Modi had written on twitter yesterday that he was ready to discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep citizens of the region healthy.

Other members of SAARC – Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan welcomed the Indian PM’s move to chalk out common strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Spokesperson for the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aisha Farooqui wrote on twitter last night that the threat of COVID-19 required coordinated efforts at global and regional levels.

“We have communicated that Special Assistant to Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Health will be available to participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue,” she further wrote on the social networking site.

