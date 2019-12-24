Samajwadi Party-Nepal quits government

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The central committee meeting of Samajwadi Party-Nepal (SP-N) held today decided to quit the government.

The party’s Vice-chairperson Hisila Yami told THT Online that the meeting discussed issues regarding Prime Minister’s rejection of a proposal forwarded by the party stepping on prior agreement.

She elaborated that PM KP Sharma Oli rejected the proposal of constitution amendment submitted by SP-N Chairperson Upendra Yadav, also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The meeting held at the party’s central office in Balkumari, Lalitpur decided to call it quits citing violation of the two-point agreement the party had signed before joining the ruling coalition.

Likewise, DPM Yadav and Minister for Urban Development Mohamed Istiyak Rai have tendered their resignation from their respective posts to the Prime Minister, effective from today.

Present in the meeting were Chairman Baburam Bhattarai, senior leader Ashok Rai, Co-chairman Rajendra Shrestha, General secretaries Ganga Narayan Shrestha, Rana Dhwaj Kandangba, and Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav among party’s other senior leaders and members.

Earlier, Yadav had signed the agreement as the leader of the then Federal Socialist Forum- Nepal with Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chairpersons KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal on constitution amendment pertaining unaddressed issues related to citizenship . At that time, Prime Minister had given assurance that the constitution would be amended keeping in mind people’s aspirations and the country’s interest.

On May 6, the erstwhile FSF-N and former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai led Naya Shakti Party Nepal had announced unification, thus forming a new party- Samajwadi Party- co-chaired by Yadav and Bhattarai.

