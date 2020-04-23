Samajwadi Party, RJPN submit application at EC for new party registration

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN) have submitted the application for registration of their newly unified party, on Thursday.

Leaders of both the parties had reached Election Commission this morning to initiate the process of new party registration following their unification deal, which they signed late on Wednesday night.

The new party will be named People’s Socialist Party (Janata Samajwadi Party)

The joint application has been signed by senior leader Sharat Singh Bhandari on behalf of RJPN and by Upendra Yadav, co-chair of Samajwadi Party.

