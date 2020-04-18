Second person infected with COVID-19 returns home after recovery

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The second person infected with COVID-19 in the country has returned home after full recovery, on Saturday.

The 19-year-old girl, who was admitted to Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital on March 23 after her sample tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been discharged today, stated Director of the Hospital, Dr Sagar Kumar Rajbhandari.

She had returned to Nepal from France via Qatar on March 17. Prior to being tested positive, she had placed herself under home quarantine upon arriving in Nepal. Her samples were collected for testing on March 22, for which the reports came out positive.

She was hospitalised for 27 days.

With this, two people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country. The total cases, as of today, stands at 30 while there are 28 active cases across the nation.

