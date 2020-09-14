THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 512 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours.

Of the 512 infections reported, 440 surfaced in Kathmandu alone while 43 new cases were registered in Bhaktapur.

Similarly, 29 people tested positive for the disease in Lalitpur in the past day.

The number of infections detected in the valley in the last 24 hours is 43.7 per cent of the total cases reported in the country on Sunday.

On Sunday, the valley had witnessed 597 cases.

Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal while the number of active infections is around 6000 in the valley.

As per the Health Ministry’s today’s data Morang, Sunsari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Chitwan and Rupandehi are the seven districts with over 500 active infections. Likewise, seven districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Myagdi, Mustang and Manang— have zero active infections, on today’s date. The prohibitory order that was imposed on August 19 in the valley and later extended for a week to cut down further spread of infections was eased last week. The highest number of coronavirus related fatalities in a single-day have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The 15 deaths have taking the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 360 on Monday.

