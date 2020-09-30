SWC asked to nullify inactive NGOs

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29

The Women and Social Welfare Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the Social Welfare Council to nullify the non-government organisations that fail to renew their registration under the prevailing law.

At a meeting held with office-bearers of the SWC held in Kathmandu yesterday, the house panel warned that many of the NGOs had not renewed their registration at the SWC. “A report from the SWC shows that there are nearly 50,000 NGOs across the country. Many of them got registered with the SWC but don’t get renewed as per the rules. Despite non-renewal of the organisations, they have not been nullified,” the parliamentary panel said.

“We direct the SWC to furnish a reason as to why it did not take initiative for cancellation of such NGOs.”

The SWC is the authorised body of the government to regulate and monitor NGOs and their activities. It is also mandated to evaluate the projects implemented by NGOs. It is mandatory for the NGOs to obtain approval from the SWC.

The parliamentary panel has also directed the SWC to select and approve the projects proposed by NGOs based on national priority, while ensuring equitable mobilisation of their budget for regional balance.

The SWC has been told to determine outcome indicators of the projects to be implemented by NGOs.

“The SWC is expected to submit its annual report as per the directives of the house panel beginning the current fiscal,” read a decision of the committee.

The house panel said the rent of land and physical structures leased out by the SWC in Kathmandu valley and other places of the country was lower than the prevailing market value.

“People have complained that the process of leasing out land and structures was not transparent and lacked competition. The SWC is directed to submit reasons explaining the issue to the house panel as soon as possible,” read the decision.

