Take criminal cases seriously, DAs, cops told

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18

The Office of the Attorney General and Nepal Police have expressed commitment to strengthen their relationship for effective crime investigation and prosecution in a bid to bring to book the guilty and deliver justice to victims.

In a recent webinar organised to discuss ways to handle criminal cases, Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel and Inspector General of Police Shailesh Thapa Kshetri directed district government attorneys and district police chiefs not to compromise on the constitution and existing laws for justice delivery.

AG Kharel and IGP Kshetri said the webinar was expected to serve as a platform to resolve the disparity frequently arising between police (investigators) and government attorneys (prosecutors) during crime investigation and prosecution.

On the occasion, IGP Kshetri directed district police chiefs to ensure that they entertained the FIRs filed by alleged victims and proceeded with fair investigation.

He also stressed the need to deal with cases of women, children and senior citizens with utmost priority and initiate evidence-based investigation. “I strongly urge the district police chiefs to coordinate with government attorneys for on-site investigation of serious crimes and maintain solid evidences in a chronological order. No police office should misuse the arrest warrant issued by the concerned court,” he said. IGP Kshetri warned police officers against defying the directives and opinions of government attorneys in a manner that weakened the cases.

AG Kharel directed government attorneys and police officers to strictly implement the new penal code and Criminal Office (Sentencing and Execution) Act to promote the culture of justice delivery and end impunity in society. He said the OAG had recently urged the local levels to ensure that no rape case was settled through reconciliation between the perpetrators and victims, whether voluntary or under coercion and undue influence.

As per the OAG, the Government of Nepal will be the plaintiff in a rape case and it can be settled only through judicial proceedings in accordance with the existing law.

The OAG has drawn its grave attention regarding the settlement of rape cases in different parts of the country through agreement reached between the perpetrators and victims in the presence of local representatives.

The OAG has also reminded the authorities that the law prohibits reconciliation in criminal offences being dealt with by the government as plaintiff. Any person or group involved in facilitating reconciliation between the perpetrators and victims will also be liable to legal action as per the law.

A version of this article appears in print on November 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

