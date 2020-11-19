Take criminal cases seriously, DAs, cops told

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18
The Office of the Attorney General and Nepal Police have expressed commitment to strengthen their relationship for effective crime investigation and prosecution in a bid to bring to book the guilty and deliver justice to victims.
In a recent webinar organised to discuss ways to handle criminal cases, Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel and Inspector General of Police Shailesh Thapa Kshetri directed district government attorneys and district police chiefs not to compromise on the constitution and existing laws for justice delivery.
AG Kharel and IGP Kshetri said the webinar was expected to serve as a platform to resolve the disparity frequently arising between police (investigators) and government attorneys (prosecutors) during crime investigation and prosecution.
On the occasion, IGP Kshetri directed district police chiefs to ensure that they entertained the FIRs filed by alleged victims and proceeded with fair investigation.
He also stressed the need to deal with cases of women, children and senior citizens with utmost priority and initiate evidence-based investigation. “I strongly urge the district police chiefs to coordinate with government attorneys for on-site investigation of serious crimes and maintain solid evidences in a chronological order. No police office should misuse the arrest warrant issued by the concerned court,” he said. IGP Kshetri warned police officers against defying the directives and opinions of government attorneys in a manner that weakened the cases.
AG Kharel directed government attorneys and police officers to strictly implement the new penal code and Criminal Office (Sentencing and Execution) Act to promote the culture of justice delivery and end impunity in society. He said the OAG had recently urged the local levels to ensure that no rape case was settled through reconciliation between the perpetrators and victims, whether voluntary or under coercion and undue influence.
As per the OAG, the Government of Nepal will be the plaintiff in a rape case and it can be settled only through judicial proceedings in accordance with the existing law.
The OAG has drawn its grave attention regarding the settlement of rape cases in different parts of the country through agreement reached between the perpetrators and victims in the presence of local representatives.
The OAG has also reminded the authorities that the law prohibits reconciliation in criminal offences being dealt with by the government as plaintiff. Any person or group involved in facilitating reconciliation between the perpetrators and victims will also be liable to legal action as per the law.
A version of this article appears in print on November 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
JALESHWAR: A motorcyclist died and the pillion rider sustained injuries when a tanker knocked them on the road along the East-West Highway in Bardibas of Mahottari district today morning. The deceased has been identified as Ashlal Pariyar (26) of Tinpatan Rural Municipality-1 in Sindhuli district Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,038 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total infections, 403 are females and 635 are males. In the last 24 hours, 822 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur r Read More...
LONDON: More than 55.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,332,354 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,038 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,623,754 t Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Moeen Ali still wants to play test cricket for England after conceding he had lost the hunger for the five-day game, but is desperate to feature in The Ashes against Australia next year. The spinning all-rounder lost his place in the test side after recording match figures of 3/172 a Read More...
BERLIN: Germany, planning to have an overhauled and tournament-ready team at next year's European soccer championships, are running out of time, with coach Joachim Loew's changes so far failing to deliver. A 6-0 demolition by Spain on Tuesday was their heaviest defeat in almost 90 years and only Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who unsuccessfully tried to postpone today’s scheduled meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat, eventually attended the meeting as the rival faction led by Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal went ahead with its plan and held the meeti Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18 District Administration Offices in Kathmandu valley have prohibited public celebration of Chhath festival citing the risk of coronavirus infection. Thousands of Hindu devotees, from the Tarai and hills alike, throng the water bodies in the valley to perform Chhath ritual Read More...