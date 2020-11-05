TU enables taking exams from choice centres

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4

Tribhuvan University has made necessary arrangements for students to take their exams from exam centres convenient to them.

The university is going to conduct examinations that were suspended due to the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus from the fourth week of this month. With this arrangement in place, many students will no longer have to come to Kathmandu for the exams as they can take the exam from the centre of their convenience, according to TU Registrar Dr Peshal Dahal.

The university has asked students to choose an exam centre by visiting the website of TU Office of the Controller of Examinations. Dr Dahal said students can also download from the website and print their exams admit cards.

TU had halted examinations since March 24 due to COVID-19. However, it has also been conducting examinations of the subjects with very few students by maintaining physical distance.

Registrar Dr Dahal said the exam schedule of all subjects would be published online in a day or two.

