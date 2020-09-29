TU likely to conduct exams after Dashain, Tihar festivals

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28
Tribhuvan University has decided to conduct its regular examinations after the upcoming festivals by adding more examination centres and allowing students to take exams from the nearest examination centres.
TU is all set to publish the exam routine very soon.
The country’s largest university has also urged all the students to contact their respective colleges before Dashain and provide their details about convenient location for the exams.
Until now, all the students of one college were required to take exams from a particular exam centre. But, since majority of college students have gone back to their villages and hometowns following the corornavirus pandemic, the varsity has decided to allow students to take exams from the nearest college. TU’s dean’s office has also started collecting data of students by approaching them directly and also collecting information through local governments.
The university’s Office of Examination Controller, Balkhu, has expressed confidence about conducting examinations despite warnings from the Ministry of Health and Population about the possibility of imposing yet another lockdown if active cases in the country cross 25,000.
Examination Controller Pushpa Raj Joshi, talking to THT over telephone, said they were now left with no option but to conduct examination as they had already waited a long time for the situation to come under control. “We thought of holding examinations during the complete lockdown considering the future of thousands of students, but could not reach any conclusion due to various reasons. Now, we have decided that exams will be conducted at any cost.” Joshi further said that although there would be many difficulties in conducting exams, including financial and health safety, they were left with no other option.
The modality of examination can, however, be changed if coronavirus cases in the country really get out of hand by then.
Whatever the future situation, the examination controller has urged students to prepare for the examinations. The university is also thinking of involving students from far flung areas, who cannot visit nearby colleges easily, through open book examinations.
Such examinations, however will be conducted under the direct supervision of local governments, according to Joshi.
Registrar Pesal Dahal said the examinations could also be conducted in regular model if coronavirus cases started coming under control after the festivities.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
