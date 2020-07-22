Twins killed in landslide in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, July 21
Minor twins lost their lives after their house was buried by landslide debris at Tashi Danda of Tokha Municipality-1, in Kathmandu this morning at around 10:00am.
Three-year-old twins, Sachin and Sandhya Rana Magar, were buried in their kitchen as they were preparing to have their lunch when the landslide occurred. Father of the deceased, Raj Kumar Rana Magar and his wife used to work at the poultry farm being operated there.
Ward Chair Shree Krishna Adhikari said the children along with other people were ready to have their lunch, in the temporary settlement used as a kitchen, when the landslide occurred. “It seems that other people were able to run away from the site as soon as they noticed the earth moving, while the infants were trapped there,” said ward chair Adhikari. Around 10 people were having lunch inside the settlement at the time of the accident, according to police.
The ward chair said, “The poultry farm is located at an inclined slope, which looked like a calamity prone area.”
Police, in coordination with the local government have been investigating the incident.
Photo: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
