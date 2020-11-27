UN condemns girl’s rape, murder

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26
The UN in Nepal has strongly condemned the rape and killing of a six-year-old girl in Bardibas which was reported in the media.
“We urge the relevant authorities to urgently follow due process and ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable,” read a press statement issued by the Office of the Resident Coordinator in Nepal today.
According to the statement, this incident happened on the eve of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign. It has highlighted the critical need to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls.
The campaign called on governments, civil society and individuals to speak out and act to bring about changes within our society and culture that perpetuates gender-based violence, at times with impunity. It added when incidents occur, due process must be followed and perpetrators held accountable.
“The UN in Nepal pledges its full support to prioritise and adopt actions to address the needs of victims and survivors of violence and ensure that our collective response and recovery efforts uphold their rights, including their right to live a life free from violence,” the statement read.
“Every survivor of GBV must be able to receive the full range of care that she or they need and deserve, including urgent medical attention and access to follow-up health services, psychosocial care, and protection and justice services. These services must be informed by continuous data collection to improve delivery and safety standards.”
While holding perpetrators to account is critical at this stage, the UN stressed the fact that GBV can be prevented. Doing justice to this little girl requires action to protect all women and girls in Nepal from violence.
“We urge demonstrators and security forces to raise voice responsibly and show restraint to avoid further escalation of the situation.”
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
