Under-secretary Sanjel thrashed at his office

BIRATNAGAR, AUGUST 1
Under-secretary Prem Sanjel, a vocal critic of corruption, was thrashed in his office in Biratnagar today.
Sanjel was beaten up at the Labour and Employment Office, Biratnagar.
Police have arrested Office Assistant Netra Bhattarai and Menuka Sapkota Koirala.
Sanjel has received bruises on his face. Morang SP Santosh Khadka said police had nabbed two office staff and they were investigating the incident.
Sanjel was thrashed with a paper weight, a slipper, a nail cutter, and a punching machine.
Preliminary investigation showed that two employees had entered Sanjel’s office saying they wanted to talk to him and thrashed him for making them work strictly and scolding them.
Sanjel has been in the limelight for the past one-and-a-half years due to his struggle against corruption and bribery.
Sanjel was transferred to the Labour and Employment Office from District Election Office, Morang. Due to pressure from some traders and employees, Sanjel was transferred to Vocational Skill and Training Academy, Itahari, 70 days after his transfer to the labour office. Then, he organised a press meet and made things public.
Sanjel had moved the Supreme Court saying that he was transferred illegally. A single bench of justice Anil Kumar Sinha had scrapped Sanjel’s transfer calling it illegal.
Meanwhile, the arrested female employee admitted that they had manhandled Sanjel.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
A woman tussles with a security personnel before being arrested, during a protest demanding that government honour the recently struck 12-point deal with Satyagrahis, near the Prime Minister's official residence, in Baluwatar, Kathmandu, on Friday. Read More...
Lalitpur, July 31 Government school teachers participate in a virtual online-class training amid the closure of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, in Patan High School, Lalitpur, on Friday, July 31, 2020. The training was organised with co-ordination between the local level government and Pata Read More...
KATHMANDU: One-way traffic has been opened as landslide debris have partly been removed at Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality-2 along the Prithvi Highway in Tanahun district. The traffic on the road section had come to halt due to the landslide that took place at Ainapahara in Anbukhaireni 2 this m Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 31 The Industry, Commerce, Labour and Consumer Welfare Committee of the Parliament today directed the government to halt issuing licences to multi-level marketing businesses, popularly known as networking businesses. The committee also directed the government to submit the deta Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 31 Government employees have been contracting novel coronavirus on a daily basis in Banke. A staffer working at District Court Banke was detected with COVID-19 today. With the detection of the COVID-19 in one of its staffer, the court has closed down services from today. Issuin Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 31 Kathmandu Metropolitan City has decided to introduce local curriculum for Grades I to VIII in all schools of Kathmandu. With this decision, students of Grades I to VIII in Kathmandu will have to study a subject of 100 full marks. According to KMC, the new curriculum was aime Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 31 The Ministry of Home Affairs has withdrawn its decision to discontinue social security allowance to differently-abled persons bearing blue card and single women below 60 years of age following intense criticism from all quarters. After amendments to Social Security Act-2018 Read More...