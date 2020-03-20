US government pledges $1.8 million

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: The US government has pledged USD 1.8 million to bolster the Government of Nepal’s preparedness and response to COVID-19.

The fund is a part of the United States Agency for International Development Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious Diseases.

Of the total fund, USD 1.1 million will be spent to scale up existing USAID health programmes in Nepal to educate communities on COV- ID-19 and to counter misinformation regarding it.

Remaining USD 700,000 will support ongoing preparedness and response activities in Nepal implemented through World Health Organisation.

The emergency fund was made possible through the generous support of the American people. The fund is provided in addition to the consignment of vital personal protective equipment that the US Government provided to the Ministry of Health and Population on March 6, according to a press release issued by the US Embassy on Thursday.

