Valley witnesses 16 monsoon related incidents

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The sporadic torrential rainfall in the past few days in Kathmandu valley has wreaked havoc in various places.

According to a report by Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokahri, the valley witnessed at least 16 incidents of rainfall related calamities on Tuesday.

Landslide has obstructed Kathmandu-Dakshinkali road segment at Lamagaun of Dakshinkali Municipalty-1.

The landslide has also swept away a house of Bhawani Khatri of the area. Another road segment joining Sindhupalchowk district and Kathmandu has also been obstructed due to a landslide at Deurali-1 of Shankarapur Municipality. Yet, another road segment joining Kathmandu to Dhading district at Nagdhunga-2, of Chandragiri Municipality has been obstructed after trees fell over on the road due to landslide.

Floods have affected various places inside the valley such as Changunarayan of Bhaktapur, Bhaisepati Colony in Lalitpur and Kalanki based Khasi Bazar. Other areas in Lalitpur like Pangdur Tole, Bhalu Khola, Naya Gaun, Sasita Bhanjyang, Manikhel, Ratomate, Kalche, Rato Bhir and Tikabhairab were also affected by floods and landslides.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook