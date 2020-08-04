Work responsibly, Minister Aryal directs employees

Kathmandu, August 3
Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal has directed government employees to work responsibly as the ministry has the responsibility of protecting the property of over 30 million people of the country.
She said this at the annual progress review programme for the fiscal 2019-20 today.
“Our responsibility is to protect people’s property, make local levels responsible for land related services, establish a land bank, provide land to landless squatters and make the ministry technology-friendly,” she added.
There is need to conduct regular inspection and monitoring of cooperatives, she said. The ministry’s progress in the fiscal 2019-20 amid COVID-19 pandemic is an important achievement, she said The ministry’s progress during the fiscal 2019-20 was 73.20 per cent in the financial sector and 80.11 in the physical sector against 68.80 per cent in the financial sector and 96.94 in the physical sector during the fiscal 2018-19.
Featured image: FIle
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
