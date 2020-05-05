Yadav finally gets to lodge FIR against ex-IGP, NCP MPs

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 4

Kathmandu District Attorney Office today registered a first information report lodged by Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal lawmaker Surendra Kumar Yadav against the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmakers Mahesh Basnet and Krishna Kumar Shrestha, former inspector general of Nepal Police Sarbendra Khanal and a Dolakha resident, Nabin Basnet, accusing them of abduction and hostage-taking.

Yadav said he and his kin faced security threat from defendants and if anything untoward happened to him or his family, the FIR should be treated as an evidence to take action against the accused and their accomplices.

Earlier on April 28, Kathmandu District Attorney Office had refused to register the complaint against the accused. The victim went to register the FIR at Kathmandu District Attorney Office after Metropolitan Police Range, Teku, refused to file the case.

According to Yadav’s lawyer Advocate Birendra Kumar Thakur, Yadav had stated in the FIR that former IG Khanal talked to him over the phone on April 21 and told him that the prime minister wanted to meet him, but Yadav told Khanal that he was in his village in Mahottari and was unable to come to Kathmandu. Yadav added that on April 22, Khanal, along with MPs Basnet and Shrestha, reached his home in Samsi Rural Municipality of Mahottari district.

Yadav has alleged in the FIR that he was coerced by Khanal to go to Janakpur in Khanal’s car. From there they went to Bardibas on April 22 itself. Some distance from Bardibas, Basnet and Shrestha also joined them and all four of them went to Kathmandu in Khanal’s car. On the way to Kathmandu, Shrestha allegedly told Yadav that Khanal would soon become a commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority and would not pursue any corruption case against him.

According to Thakur, Shrestha allegedly threatened Yadav that if he did not support the PM’s plan to split the Samajwadi Party-Nepal, then he would face consequences. Yadav alleged that later Navin Basnet also joined them and threatened him. Yadav has alleged in the FIR that while he was being brought to Kathmandu, the defendants put him through to the prime minister, who told him that he would talk to him when he reached Kathmandu. Yadav said the defendants put him up at Marriot Hotel on April 22 and terrorised him while he was in his room.

