8 killed, 13 missing in Baglung Bhujikola flood

BHARAT KOIRALA

POKHARA: Eight persons were killed while 13 others are missing after a flood swept away settlements in Dhorpatan Municipality-9 of Baglung district on Wednesday night.

Four have suffered injuries in the incident.

Bhuji Khola swollen after incessant rainfall entered the settlements in the bank of the river in Bhudunde area at around 1:00 am and swept away around two dozen houses, informed locals.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Babu Regmi at Provincial Police Office, eight bodies have been recovered so far. Identity of only one of the deceased has been established so far.

The flood swept away 11 houses in Lankuribot, five houses in Dunepandhera, five in Ghattabot and one in Bhusunde along with Saraswati Basic School building in Sukurdug and Janachetana Primary School building in Suprang.

The flood also swept away three suspension bridges and damaged three hydropower projects, claimed locals.

The exact figures of damage caused by the flood has yet to be established, informed Baglung Chief District Officer, Suresh Neupane.

Nepal Police, Nepali Army, Armed Police Force and locals are conducting search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, a team consisting of Baglung CDO, Chief of Baglung Police, local representatives and personnel from Nepal Police, Nepali Army and Armed Police Force is on their way to the incident site to take stock of the situation.

