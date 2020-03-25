10 admitted for observation

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: At least 10 people were admitted to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku on Tuesday for observation of coronavirus infection.

Another five people, including the 19-year-old COVID-19 patient, are currently in the isolation ward of the hospital. At least six people have also been admitted to the isolation ward of Patan Hospital. Their throat swabs have been sent to the National Public Health Laboratory to confirm coronavirus infection.

“Private hospitals have started referring patients with pneumonia and fever to our hospital without providing them treatment. Seven such patients were referred by private hospitals today (Tuesday). We sent them back to the hospitals they came from as we lack intensive care units,” said Spokesperson for Sukraraj hospital Anup Bastola.

