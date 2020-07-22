Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 21

Under the government’s repatriation campaign, a total of 1,065 passengers were evacuated today.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation evacuated 264 passengers along with five dead bodies from Riyadh, while Himalaya Airlines repatriated 154 passengers along with two dead bodies from Dammam in Saudi Arabia. Himalaya Airlines also repatriated 149 passengers from Riyadh and 155 passengers from Qatar. Meanwhile, Malindo Air conducted two flights from Malaysia today and brought home 172 and 171 Nepalis, respectively.

Four more repatriation flights have been scheduled for Wednesday. As per TIA, the number of repatriation flights is less during the second phase compared to the first phase of repatriation.

Amid this, five domestic flights were also conducted today. According to TIA, Simrik Heli conducted two flights today from Kathmandu to Dhading and Samagaun in Gorkha district carrying three and one passenger, respectively, while one flight was conducted from Muwa Khola in Taplejung to Kathmandu carrying five passengers.

Similarly, Air Dynasty arrived in Kathmandu from Deusha in Solukhumbu carrying five passengers, while Manang Air Heli departed for Dhading carrying one passenger.

