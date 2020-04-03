11 Muslim religious leaders detained

Himalayan News Service

Bara, April 2

Eleven Muslim religious leaders of Saptari, who were returning home from India by secretly crossing the border, were detained and placed in quarantine in Bara.

The religious leaders from Saptari’s Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality, who had spent over a month participating in various religious congregations across India, had secretly crossed the Nepal-India border and arrived at Bishrampur Rural Municipality.

Police detained them today. They were then sent to a quarantine site at Siddhartha Secondary School on the premises of Birgunj Sugar Mills factory.

“After we learnt that a few Muslim religious leaders had arrived at the mosque in Bishrampur, we reached the mosque with the rural municipality Chairperson Amirilal Pal and Vice-chairperson Sumitradevi Sah and the locals, got their health checked up and then sent them to quarantine,” said DSP Gautam Mishra of Bara.

