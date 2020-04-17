Shyam Rai

UDAYAPUR: Eleven Indian nationals and one Nepali who tested positive for the coronavirus infection, along with four other Nepalis who were in quarantine with them, have been taken to Biratnagar-based corona special health facility for treatment under isolation.

They were transported in four ambulances arranged by the local administration.

All 16 of them were placed under quaratine at Triyuga Multiple Campus of Triyuga Municipality-3. They had come to Udayapur from Delhi in India where the spread of COVID-19 has been rampant.

Their swab samples had been sent to Biratnagar on Tuesday for PCR testing and the results came out positive for the 12 Indian nationals. The four Nepali nationals, however, have not been found infected.

