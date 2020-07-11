12 persons missing in Myagdi landslides found dead; 23 still out of contact

POKHARA: Twelve persons who had gone missing after landslides and flooding in Myagdi district have been found dead, as of today morning.
Among those missing, 23 persons are still out of contact, stated chief of Myagdi Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kiran Jung Kunwar.
Nine persons, including a child, were found dead in Marang of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-6 in the district. According to DSP Kunwar, they have received information that local youths have taken out eight bodies from the debris while they have not been able to retrieve the body of the child despite being visible.
Among the missing persons, 14 are residents of Marang in Dhaulagiri-6 and nine are locals of Bima in Malika Rural Municipality-7, stated Police Inspector Dhruva Prasad Sharma.
Police have not been able to reach the incident site in Marang while a team of 50 including security personnel from Nepal Police and Nepal Army have reached the incident site at Bima, added Inspector Sharma.
Earlier, on Friday, bodies of two persons who lost their lives in the landslide at Takam of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-7 and one person swept away by river in Raghuganga Rural Municipality had been recovered.
Meanwhile, eight people including a new mother are in need of urgent rescue and care. 500 people have been moved to safer locations.
Furthermore, a motorable bridge connecting Piple of Raghuganga-3 and Ghatan of Beni Municipality-9 has been swept away by Raghuganga river, which has stopped direct commute between Raghuganga Rural Municipality, Annapurna Rural Municipality and Mustang district.
With the bridge being swept away, 30 families living near the bridge have been moved to a temple nearby for safety.
Search and rescue operation has begun from early Saturday morning to find those who are out of contact.
