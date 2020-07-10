Seven of two families buried in Myagdi landside

POKHARA: At least seven persons belonging to two families have gone missing after landslide debris buried them in Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-6 of Myagdi district on Friday morning.
Police quoted local residents as saying that seven members of two families were buried as the landslide occurred at Rikha in the area of Marang.
Four family members of Bhim Prasad Jugjali and three members of Dhana Bahadur Jugjali have gone missing after landslide debris that fell from Ghantiwang swept away their houses this morning.
Prior to this, as many as 13 families in Ghantiwang have already been displaced by the landslide.
Likewise, four families have been displaced after two of the six houses were swept away by the landslide in Rikha located below Ghantiwang.
