Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: As many as 29 persons have gone missing as rain-triggered landslides carried them away in various parts of Myagdi district.

Among the missing, 12 are from Dhawalagiri Rural Municipality-6, eight from Malika Rural Munciipality-7, seven from Rikha and one each from Thulogaun and Namruk, informed Chief District Officer, Gyan Prasad Dhakal.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old woman from Dukhuki in Malika Rural Municipality was swept away while crossing the Dukhu River, informed Shree Prasad Roka, chair of Malika Rural Municipality.

Likewise, the swollen Raghuganga River has swept away the Motorable bridge that connected Piple of Raghuganga Rural Municipality-3 and Ghatan. With this, the direct connection to and from Raghuganga and Annapurna Rural Municipalit with Mustang district have been cut off.

The suspension near the swept bridge is in the verge of being destroyed by the flooded river.

