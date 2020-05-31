13-year-old infected with dengue, cases reach 10 in Myagdi

KATHMANDU: The number of Dengue infection cases is on the rise in Myagdi, along with Corona Virus infection. On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl of Barangja in ward no. 3 of Mangala rural municipality was found to be infected with Dengue.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, end Hong Kong's special trade status and suspend visas of Chinese graduate students suspected of conducting research on behalf of their government, escalating tensions with China
KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Nepal has donated NPR 5.8 million to Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for their project titled "Support to the vulnerable communities of the Mountain region during COVID-19 Pandemic". Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Nepal Limited, Ani
KATHMANDU, MAY 29 Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai has assured that the issues of the mountaineering sector will be addressed through the new Tourism Act, which is currently in the discussion phase. Addressing the 13th International Sagarmatha Day today, Minister Bhattarai said, "We are hol
MINNEAPOLIS: The white former Minneapolis police officer shown in video footage using his knee to pin an unarmed black man's neck to the street was charged with murder on Friday in the man's death, an incident that has unleashed four nights of violent protests. Derek Chauvin, who was dismissed
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA: As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty US military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests
WASHINGTON: US health regulators are telling five drugmakers to recall their versions of a widely used diabetes medication after laboratory tests found elevated levels of a contaminant linked to cancer. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday that several batches of the drug metformin
ADDIS ABABA: A new report by the rights group Amnesty International accuses Ethiopia's security forces of extrajudicial killings and mass detentions even as the country's reformist prime minister was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The report issued Friday says security forces killed at least
NEW YORK: Following the arrest of a CNN crew on live television by police on Friday, an apologetic Minnesota Gov Tim Walz promised that journalists would not be interfered with in reporting on violent protests following the death of George Floyd. CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and two colleagues