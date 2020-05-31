13-year-old infected with dengue, cases reach 10 in Myagdi

KATHMANDU: The number of Dengue infection cases is on the rise in Myagdi, along with Corona Virus infection. On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl of Barangja in ward no. 3 of Mangala rural municipality was found to be infected with Dengue.

With this the total Dengue infection cases have reached 10 in the district. Of them, nine have already recovered and returned home from hospital.

The girl had come for treatment at the Beni hospital, where she was diagnosed with Dengue, said information officer Prakash Subedi.

She had high fever, body and joint ache. As dengue spreads through mosquito bites, people have been urged to maintain sanitation and not allowing water and waste to gather in the open, said Dr Amrit Adhikari, the medical superintendent of the hospital.