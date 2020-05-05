15 Nepalgunj COVID patients admitted to hospital for treatment

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, May 4

Fifteen new COVID-19 patients in Nepalgunj, Banke, were admitted to the Corona Special Isolation Ward at Khajura for treatment.

The special isolation hospital was set up on the premises of Sushil Koirala Cancer Hospital, Khajura.

All 15 coronavirus patients were taken to the hospital at 10:30pm last night. After a man aged 60 tested positive for the virus last Friday, test for COVID-19 was carried out on other people through Polymerase Chain Reaction.

Fifteen had tested positive for COVId-19 in the PCR test yesterday in the city. All 15 are from Jolahanpur of Nepalgunj. Of them, seven are females. Their age ranges from 7 to 60 years.

Throat swab samples of 90 people, including 15 patients, were collected and sent for test. They had come into contact with the first COVID-19 patient.

Banke District Health Office focal person Naresh Shrestha said that the report of 55 people for COVID-19 test had come. Swab samples of four more persons were collected for corona test yesterday.

The result of 39 tests us yet to come.

Banke CDO Kumar Bahadur Khadka said 15 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were admitted to the isolation ward of Sushil Koirala Cancer Hospital, Khajura, for treatment. According to CDO Khadka, all the patients have been put in the isolation ward under the DAO’s surveillance.

DAO has sealed DSP Road of Nepalgunj where the first corona patient’s house is located.

Ansariya Mosque where he used to work, a madrassa of Ishlamiya Faijul Ulum and a mosque at Dhambojhi Chowk have also been sealed and people’s movement has been banned.

Meanwhile, Bheri Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Prakash Bahadur Thapa said the condition of the corona patients is normal. “The health of admitted patients is normal and they have been kept in the isolation ward under doctors’ surveillance”, said Dr Thapa.

A total of 951 people have undergone test for novel coronavirus through PCR and RDT in Banke till date.

