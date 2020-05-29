170 new cases take Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 1,212; MoHP confirms 6th fatality

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday confirmed that 170 people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the nationwide tally to 1,212.

This has yet again broken the record of single-day cases in Nepal.

The new infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, Patan Academy of Health Sciences in Lalitpur, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, Narayani Hospital in Birgunj, Provincial Laboratory in Pokhara, Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan, Provincial Laboratory in Rupandehi, and Rapti Academy of Health Sciences in Dang.

Of the infected, 56 people are from Rautahat district, 51 from Kapilvastu, 28 from Jhapa, 10 from Banke, five each from Parsa and Sarlahi, four each from Bara and Saptari, two each from Dang and Nawalparasi, one each from Myagdi and Rupandehi districts.

Details of the infected persons:

District Number of Cases Age-Group Sex Rautahat 56 2 to 54 2 Females; 54 Males Kapilvastu 51 7 to 52 Males Jhapa 28 18 to 54 Males Banke 10 17 to 41 Males Parsa 5 21 to 34 Males Sarlahi (one person currently in Lalitpur) 5 19 to 31 2 Females; 3 Males Bara 4 27 to 45 Males Saptari 4 20 to 26 Males Dang 2 28 and 41 Males Nawalparasi 2 19 and 21 Males Myagdi 1 30 Male Rupandehi 1 27 Male

As of today, 52 districts have witnessed the transmission of COVID-19. As many as 157 cases have been detected in eight districts of Province 1; 490 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2; and 44 cases in 12 districts of Bagmati Province.

Likewise, 20 cases have been reported in five districts of Gandaki Province; 433 cases in nine districts of Province 5; 47 cases in three districts of Karnali Province; and 21 cases in seven districts of Sudurpaschim Province.

With this, as of today, 1,103 males and 109 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.

Nineteen persons have been discharged from various health facilities across the country taking the total number of recoveries to 206, wherein 162 are males while 44 are females.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has confirmed the death of sixth person from contracting the coronavirus infection. A 35-year-old youth from Arghakhanchi, who was returning from India, had died on his way home.

VIDEO: Nationwide COVID-19 count jumps to 1,212; sixth death reported

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook