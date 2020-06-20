KATHMANDU, JUNE 19
The government today brought home 23 bodies of Nepalis that were stranded abroad since international flight to Nepal have been suspended since March 22 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
As per the Foreign Employment Promotion Board, the bodies will be handed over to the families of the respective victims in their hometowns.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said dead bodies were repatriated through Qatar Airlines from Qatar today, while one body each from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Dubai were also evacuated today.
“The bodies could not be brought home earlier following the suspension in international flights. However, the government is gradually evacuating bodies through repatriation flights being carried out to different countries to bring home stranded Nepalis,” said Dinbandu Subedi, information officer at FEPB.
Meanwhile, the government also repatriated 648 Nepalis stranded abroad today. While a chartered flight of Himalaya Airlines brought home 153 stranded Nepalis from Saudi Arabia, another flight of the same airlines evacuated 156 Nepalis from the Maldives.
Similarly, an aircraft of Jazeera Airlines repatriated 150 Nepalis from Kuwait, while a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines Corporation repatriated 146 Nepalis from Dubai. An aircraft of Qatar Airways evacuated 43 stranded Nepalis from Qatar, added CAAN.
As per the repatriation flight schedule, NAC will repatriate Nepalis from Cyprus, Malaysia and Qatar on June 20, while Himalaya Airlines will repatriate passengers from the UAE and Bangladesh on that date.
On June 21, NAC will conduct repatriation flights from South Korea and Oman, while Himalaya Airlines will conduct flights from Kuwait and Malaysia. Repatriation flights from Australia and Thailand will be conducted on June 22 by NAC, while Himalaya Airlines will go to Pakistan and Qatar to bring back stranded Nepalis.
NAC will fly to Japan and Maldives, while Himalaya Airlines will fly to Uganda, on June 23.
The national flag carrier has flights scheduled for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on June 24. On June 25, NAC will fly to the United States, while Himalaya Airlines will bring back stranded Nepali citizens from Cyprus and Israel.
KATHMANDU: University of Queensland (UQ) has made a call for recruitment of healthy participants to sort candidates for testing COVID-19 vaccine. UQ is accelerating its pace of vaccine project which was started as part of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) rapid response p Read More...
Bajura, June 18 A pregnant woman of Budhiganga Municipality, Bajura, who suffered a miscarriage after she took a medicinal herb to prevent coronavirus infection, has tested positive for the virus. According to the District Health Office, the infection was confirmed after her PCR report came ou Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 Local bodies have expedited their preparations to present their annual budgets for next fiscal year 2020-21. As per the Intergovernmental Fiscal Management Act, local bodies need to present their budgets in their respective assemblies by Asadh 10 of the Nepali calendar — 2 Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has announced it will bring special relief package for businesses and public affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Announcing the policies and programmes of KMC for fiscal year 2020-21, KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said that the special pack Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 As per the working guidelines on rescuing vulnerable Nepalis who have been stranded in foreign lands due to the travel restrictions imposed by several governments in the fight against COVID-19, 413 Nepalis were rescued and brought home today. These stranded people arrived here Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 Effective July 1, the World Bank Country Office in Nepal will be upgraded to a Sub-Regional Office responsible for country operations in three countries — Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka. The Sub-Regional Office has been changed from Sri Lanka to Nepal with the country director Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has received the full amount of the bank guarantee amounting to 8.75 million euros and Rs 850 million totalling Rs two billion from the Italian bank — Intesa Sanpaolo SPA. The payment was received after the ruling by a three judge bench of Read More...
Kathmandu, June 18 United Nations Children’s Fund has delivered protective medical equipment and supplies to Nepal for protection of health workers. The delivery was made possible by the financial contribution from the Asian Development Bank, said a joint press release issued by UNICEF and A Read More...